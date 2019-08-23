Lakeview Capital Partners Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL); L & S Advisors Has Raised Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Price Declined

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $208.09. About 10.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 219.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,349 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 2,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 4.19 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,567 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.