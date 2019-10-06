Lakeview Capital Partners Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $936,315; Consonance Capital Management LP Holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Lowered by $8.85 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 631,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 3.63 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.10M, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 441,151 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.13 per share. VNDA’s profit will be $3.66 million for 47.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold VNDA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 51.99 million shares or 0.34% less from 52.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 3.00 million shares. 469,598 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 179,202 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 300,927 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,281 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 607,086 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 300 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 62,588 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0% stake. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 37,350 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 467,212 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132,903 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 17,187 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Old Republic stated it has 0.95% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northeast Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,266 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 21,680 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. House Ltd Llc stated it has 22,844 shares. 706,837 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). West Oak Cap, a California-based fund reported 6,130 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nadler Financial Group Incorporated reported 5,363 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore owns 6,280 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Chatham Cap Group holds 8,945 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 156,182 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 928,639 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 25,345 shares.

