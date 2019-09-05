Lakeview Capital Partners Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $327,537 as Shares Rose; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bainco International Investors Has Upped Holding

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Blacklisted at Nordea’s Sustainable Investment Unit; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SEEKS INFO ON CONTROLS FACEBOOK HAS TO PROTECT USERS

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Serv Lta holds 92,918 shares. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,083 shares. Matarin Capital Lc owns 10,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Partners Limited Liability invested in 217,231 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 761,502 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 20,407 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Lc. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 0.29% or 6,570 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Com owns 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,920 shares. Vestor Ltd Com stated it has 109,778 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 91,163 are held by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time to Buy AAPL at a Discount? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Ser, Florida-based fund reported 114,995 shares. Ent Finance Corporation has 4,981 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,310 shares. Pinnacle Inc holds 0.59% or 44,057 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Mngmt stated it has 6,121 shares. Howe & Rusling has 44,177 shares. Decatur Cap Management has invested 2.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 46,829 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 1.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Financial Advsr Lc invested in 16,303 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 420,000 were reported by Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 134,249 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Ar Asset holds 13,415 shares.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares to 89,854 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,537 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.