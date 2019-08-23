Lakeview Capital Partners Position in Apple (AAPL) Boosted by $327,537 as Market Value Rose; As A10 Networks (ATEN) Market Value Rose, Roumell Asset Management Increased by $485,478 Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 405,272 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Investors (ATEN)

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,273 are held by Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership. Amer Trust Invest Lc holds 5.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,483 shares. 542,985 are held by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0.01% or 373,322 shares. Halsey Inc Ct holds 4.26% or 136,657 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Company reported 4.68 million shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,443 shares. Horseman Capital Management Limited has 1.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,400 shares. Summit Strategies stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,420 shares. 141,089 are owned by Capwealth Ltd. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 86,922 are owned by Greatmark Invest Prtn.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card launches for U.S. customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.