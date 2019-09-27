Lakeview Capital Partners Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $373,198; Toronto Dominion Bank Stake In Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Was Lifted

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 5526.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 590,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 601,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.56 million, up from 10,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 6.41 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 10.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 22,315 shares to 207,340 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,132 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Outlook: Not Good – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Long-Term Dividend Payers Offer a High Forward Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nine Masts Cap, Hong Kong-based fund reported 15,070 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 261,306 shares. Cookson Peirce & Co holds 205,618 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 3.4% or 900,939 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 5.36% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Inv Management Inc accumulated 270,368 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset holds 37,880 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,461 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 10.53M shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 22,774 shares. Brinker reported 142,389 shares stake.