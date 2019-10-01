Lakeview Capital Partners Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 21,115 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 23,921 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 11.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,000 are held by Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc. St Johns Investment Management Com Ltd Com reported 7,689 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.98M shares or 9.73% of the stock. Ifrah Finance holds 0.67% or 13,482 shares in its portfolio. Sns Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 35,861 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 6.33M shares or 13.18% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.35% or 19.96M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co reported 124,060 shares. Trust Advsr Ltd Liability reported 24,339 shares. Alexandria Capital Llc reported 74,475 shares. Pennsylvania Com holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 492,558 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 255,926 shares. First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown accumulated 66,717 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.77% above currents $137.47 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $736.39 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.