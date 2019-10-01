Lakeview Capital Partners Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $936,315; Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose While Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $10.15 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 122,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 517,976 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, down from 640,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 3.07M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 4.22M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,095 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,290 shares. 297,366 are owned by Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. 922 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 24,735 were accumulated by First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 67,094 shares in its portfolio. City Holdings has invested 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,913 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited owns 10,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,984 are held by Washington State Bank. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alpha Windward owns 5,375 shares. Welch Forbes Lc has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Middleton Ma accumulated 29,012 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP owns 85,922 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd stated it has 29,704 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 3.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sit Investment Assocs Inc reported 6,150 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 3,688 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 314 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 15,534 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park National Oh invested in 323,149 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 104,223 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ghp Investment Advsr stated it has 3,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Just Needs a Little Earnings Momentum – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Nike Earnings Are Pushing Shares to All-Time Highs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Takeaways From Nike’s Strong Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.