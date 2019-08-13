Lakeview Capital Partners Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Osmium Partners Has Raised Its Franklin Covey Co (FC) Position by $4.46 Million; Share Price Rose

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 20,409 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 3.46% or 82,138 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.23% or 761,502 shares. Signature & Invest Advsr Llc, California-based fund reported 139,369 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 22,507 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt reported 50,000 shares. Maverick Ltd has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,610 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 39,108 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 50,928 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windward Capital Mngmt Ca reported 323,821 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 4,484 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability owns 14,604 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,200 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Osmium Prns Limited Liability Company owns 516,750 shares or 11.05% of their US portfolio. 1,597 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Limited Company. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 3,345 shares. Punch Associate Inv Management invested in 0.79% or 365,135 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 64,307 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Lapides Asset Limited Liability holds 20,400 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 803 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 20,039 shares. One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 26,410 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 51,069 shares or 0% of the stock.

