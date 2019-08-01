Lakeview Capital Partners Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); As National Grid Plc (NGG) Stock Declined, Holder Loudon Investment Management Lowered by $752,840 Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 46,193 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 15/05/2018 – Britain’s National Grid offers tool to calculate carbon emissions by region; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 10/04/2018 – National Grid forecasts low electricity demand in Britain this summer; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: Contribution from Ventures and Other Activities Expected Slightly Higher; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: UK Business on Track to Outperform as Expected; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Headline Group EBIT Revised Down Due to Impact of Storms; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – LARGELY OFFSET AT EARNINGS LEVEL BY BENEFITS TO FINANCE COSTS AND A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $214.37. About 4.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Grid: Watch This Space – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 of the Best Stocks to Invest In for February – Investorplace.com” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Grid: Is A 4.7% Dividend Yield Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2016. More interesting news about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Multiple Problems With National Grid – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cap Advsrs Ok has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,630 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management accumulated 144,670 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Ci Invests Inc has 762,040 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 45,211 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 3.05% or 292,300 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 730,168 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 385,917 shares. First Washington stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Grp Llc owns 49,797 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.25 million shares stake. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,577 shares. Harvey Prns Limited Liability Co reported 6.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 3,908 shares.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.