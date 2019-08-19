Lakeview Capital Partners Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $372,522

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,714 shares to 13,646 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,889 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

