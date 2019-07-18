Lakeview Capital Partners Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Position by $822,280

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 75,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 2.86M shares traded or 72.73% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 80,772 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,839 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

