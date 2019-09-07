Lakeview Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $423,984

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 1.73 million shares traded or 15.50% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

