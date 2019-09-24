Lakeview Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Share Value Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Middleton & Co Decreased by $585,253 Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 80,735 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 88,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 4.19 million shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 9.18 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 119,003 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 155,474 are held by Azimuth Capital Ltd Com. Moreover, Whitnell & Com has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,247 shares. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.33% or 17,983 shares. 60,585 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 7.72M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Bank Of The West holds 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 19,738 shares. 33,736 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl. Aull And Monroe Investment Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,717 shares. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability owns 19,612 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.25% or 7,105 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 1.33 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 55,506 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Meridian stated it has 10,040 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 25.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.