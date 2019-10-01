Lakeview Capital Partners Has Increased At&T (T) Position; Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Sentiment Is 10.33

Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 31 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold equity positions in Colony Bankcorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 3.66 million shares, up from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Colony Bankcorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 20.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 12.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc acquired 10,574 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 95,889 shares with $3.21M value, up from 85,315 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 14.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Com accumulated 0.14% or 25,872 shares. Aldebaran reported 1.97% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt holds 21,685 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York-based Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md owns 47,257 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 1.96% or 155,539 shares. Raymond James Na invested 1.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sunbelt Securities holds 84,018 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 586,112 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Texas-based Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 2.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 318,068 shares. The Indiana-based Lynch & Assoc In has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.05% below currents $37.42 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 18 by DZ Bank.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 467 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) has declined 1.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Colony Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial and consumer customers. The company has market cap of $147.61 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. for 71,840 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 401,650 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.25% invested in the company for 118,200 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 48,268 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,512 activity.