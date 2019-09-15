Lakeview Capital Partners Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $373,198; Iron Mountain (IRM) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Upped Position by $322,245 as Shares Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 115.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 8,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 3.01M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David accumulated 2.72% or 135,149 shares. Altfest L J And Com reported 1.85% stake. Papp L Roy Associate invested in 202,106 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,228 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 62,035 shares or 5.27% of the stock. 44,027 are held by Joel Isaacson. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 223,031 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 752,203 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 166,745 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company accumulated 3,631 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wafra Inc invested in 480,722 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,275 shares. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 5,719 shares to 14,216 shares, valued at $16.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 196,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,614 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

