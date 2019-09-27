Lakeview Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $936,315; Jd Com (JD) Position Increased by Moore Capital Management Lp

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 6.38 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 975,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.18 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 18.74M shares traded or 55.38% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 45,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 44,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,326 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset holds 0.07% or 6,223 shares. 60,876 were reported by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Phocas holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,400 shares. 204,774 are held by Capwealth Advisors Llc. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 55,815 shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,775 shares. 10,040 were accumulated by Meridian Management. 391,617 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 779,446 shares. Farmers Co holds 9,922 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.51% or 649,538 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 5,928 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 2.20M shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.2% or 22,886 shares.

