Lakeview Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); Gray Television (GTN) Stock Value Declined While Horizon Investment Services Has Boosted Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 594,263 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Friday, August 9. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 26,192 shares. Teton Inc stated it has 249,500 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability has 144,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,073 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 69,790 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 389,750 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 5,240 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.07% or 354,291 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 159,255 shares. Geode Management has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co holds 3.38% or 25.11M shares. Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 3.27% or 530,927 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bancorp Communications has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc invested in 35,004 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs LP has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.98M shares. South Street Advisors Lc holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,795 shares. Fcg Limited Liability invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Co has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drw Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,318 shares. First Natl Tru Company holds 2.65% or 139,345 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3.08% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Polar Llp accumulated 1.59% or 901,813 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 9.83 million shares for 2.02% of their portfolio.