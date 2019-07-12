Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Holder Private Capital Management Upped Stake; Wells Fargo & Company Increases Holding in Post Hldgs (POST)

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 294.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 123,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,771 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 359,282 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 157,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 713,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 555,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 1,437 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 11.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 27,025 shares to 697,349 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Limited Com has 713,265 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc accumulated 37,914 shares. 200,000 are owned by Heartland Advsr. Illinois-based Ariel Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). First Wilshire Securities Management Incorporated owns 133,779 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). North Star Mngmt accumulated 205,950 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 4,353 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Parthenon Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 85,538 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,616 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 306,656 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 607,206 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 318,120 shares to 141,040 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 18,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,832 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374. $28,157 worth of stock was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 133 shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 40,175 are held by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Permanens Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 961 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 10,347 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 2,477 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.16% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Private Com Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,099 shares. 66,293 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Lc. 6,992 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,678 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Llc has 46 shares. First Mercantile Company has invested 0.18% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

