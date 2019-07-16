Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.89 N/A 1.07 11.95 The Cooper Companies Inc. 293 6.33 N/A 7.22 40.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lakeland Industries Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. The Cooper Companies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. Its rival The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Lakeland Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $320.67, while its potential downside is -3.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Industries Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 2.08% 5.62% 15.64% -3.62% -11.18% 22.51% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. was more bullish than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Lakeland Industries Inc.