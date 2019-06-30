Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

We are comparing Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.90 N/A 1.07 11.95 Teleflex Incorporated 286 6.18 N/A 3.91 75.54

In table 1 we can see Lakeland Industries Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Teleflex Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lakeland Industries Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Teleflex Incorporated’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Teleflex Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Lakeland Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Lakeland Industries Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Teleflex Incorporated is $327.71, which is potential -1.04% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Industries Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 60.8% and 94.6% respectively. 1.2% are Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 2.08% 5.62% 15.64% -3.62% -11.18% 22.51% Teleflex Incorporated -0.25% -2.36% 4.98% 11.18% 11.43% 14.36%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. was more bullish than Teleflex Incorporated.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats Lakeland Industries Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.