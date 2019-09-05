Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Both Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.87 N/A -0.11 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 739 5.69 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lakeland Industries Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. are 5 and 2.1. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lakeland Industries Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 99.3%. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. was less bullish than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats Lakeland Industries Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.