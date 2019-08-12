Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Crown Crafts (CRWS) Sentiment Is 1.3

Analysts expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LAKE’s profit would be $80,138 giving it 292.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 215 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1

Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold equity positions in Crown Crafts Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.73 million shares, down from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Crown Crafts Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 5,327 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) has declined 15.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.59 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. for 193,715 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 813,436 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 95,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,165 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Lakeland Industries, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0% or 3,500 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 176,457 shares stake. First Trust Advsr L P reported 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 5,044 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Us State Bank De accumulated 4,353 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc accumulated 10,400 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Mgmt holds 0.28% or 205,950 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.04% or 146,751 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,967 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Parthenon Ltd Liability reported 85,538 shares stake. Citigroup reported 8,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 50,000 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 200,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.84 million. The firm offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts.