Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.90 N/A 1.07 11.95 Penumbra Inc. 142 12.29 N/A 0.27 498.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lakeland Industries Inc. and Penumbra Inc. Penumbra Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Lakeland Industries Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Lakeland Industries Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lakeland Industries Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Penumbra Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Penumbra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Lakeland Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Penumbra Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.8% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares and 82.2% of Penumbra Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Penumbra Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 2.08% 5.62% 15.64% -3.62% -11.18% 22.51% Penumbra Inc. -0.16% -2.12% -12.51% -10.1% -10.01% 10.5%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Lakeland Industries Inc.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.