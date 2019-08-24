Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lakeland Industries Inc. has 63% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lakeland Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1.00% -0.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Lakeland Industries Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 36.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lakeland Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Lakeland Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lakeland Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. In other hand, Lakeland Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Lakeland Industries Inc.’s competitors beat Lakeland Industries Inc.