Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.95 N/A -0.11 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 1.10 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lakeland Industries Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lakeland Industries Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.57. Harvard Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. has 2.78% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Lakeland Industries Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.