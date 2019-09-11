Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Contrasting side by side

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.91 N/A -0.11 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.53 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 demonstrates Lakeland Industries Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 13 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively BioLife Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 20.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Industries Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63% and 47.7% respectively. About 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. was less bullish than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Lakeland Industries Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.