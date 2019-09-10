Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Stake Has Raised by Parthenon Llc; Viacom (VIAB) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lifted Position

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 20,086 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 1113.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 437,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 476,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 39,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 5.11M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 15/03/2018 – MTV Closes 9 Consecutive Months of Primetime Growth and Ranks as Fastest Growing Top 40 Cable Entertainment Network; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS DOMESTIC AD SALES TO RETURN TO GROWTH FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER.-CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 14,099 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 162,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,180 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,754 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).