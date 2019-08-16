Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Stake Has Raised by Parthenon Llc; Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Emcore (EMKR) by $2.33 Million

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (EMKR) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 778,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.00% . The institutional investor held 479,042 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emcore Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 64,803 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 42.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR); 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days; 03/05/2018 – Emcore Sees 3Q Rev $17M-$19M; 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 5,138 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares to 358,900 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rtw Retailwinds Inc. by 233,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.02M shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMKR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 15.19 million shares or 3.33% less from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,000 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 135,740 shares. Axa accumulated 77,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 187,590 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invests invested in 0.07% or 1.52M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 14,350 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) or 1.83 million shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 76,777 shares. D E Shaw invested in 77,499 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Bard has invested 0.04% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 139,576 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Northern Corp invested in 95,793 shares or 0% of the stock.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

