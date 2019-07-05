Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Stake Boosted by Parthenon Llc; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Valuation Rose, Hendershot Investments Cut Holding by $3.92 Million

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 6,453 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 11.18% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 482,893 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.35 million for 15.25 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

