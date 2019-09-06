Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Shareholder Parthenon Has Upped Its Holding; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Increased Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Valuation Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 603 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,725 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 129,479 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 2,940 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Group has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security National Tru invested 1.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten Patten Tn reported 50,696 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru accumulated 0.46% or 22,907 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,233 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Barclays Public Llc owns 740,251 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rosenbaum Jay D has 5,060 shares. Garrison Bradford holds 4,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc owns 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 622,129 shares. Fiera Corporation invested in 1.96% or 2.41 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,235 shares to 135,180 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,056 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.12% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 607,206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 50,854 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 14,746 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 3,500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Perritt Capital Mngmt invested in 50,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 21,935 shares. First Wilshire Securities invested in 0.54% or 133,779 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 176,457 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teton invested in 16,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 10,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 84,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 45,188 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).