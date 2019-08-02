Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Shareholder Parthenon Has Raised Its Stake by $479,556; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 653,402 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 841 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 607,206 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,400 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 1,800 shares. First Wilshire Secs holds 133,779 shares. North Star Management Corp reported 205,950 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 117 shares. 969,863 are owned by Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 99,046 shares. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 713,265 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 14,746 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,914 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,935 were reported by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 7,755 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 306,656 shares.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gold Mining ETFs: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solid Production to Aid Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SurModics (SRDX) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DaVita (DVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Three dead, four missing in Canada float plane crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,197 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maverick Limited invested in 870,764 shares or 0.46% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Street invested in 1.69 million shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.09% or 903,307 shares. Old West Investment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,665 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 5,817 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 50,489 shares. Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Ma stated it has 6.38 million shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 34,900 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. Shares for $302,367 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E..

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).