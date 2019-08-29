Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Position Maintained by Parthenon Llc; Diversified Trust Co Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 11,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 56,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 4.94 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 951 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rockridge Announces Inaugural NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Knife Lake Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,399 shares to 9,679 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,726 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

