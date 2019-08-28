Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Holder Parthenon Has Upped Holding by $479,556; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $385,628 as Shares Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 988 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,789 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 51,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 5.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,377 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.