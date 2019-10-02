Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Raised Holding; White Elm Capital Boosted Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $6.66 Million

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 51,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 180 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 85,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 196,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 110,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 127,070 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Co invested in 0.85% or 219,314 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 186,404 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 51,530 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 46,750 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. 281,823 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,403 shares. 438 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 27,862 shares stake. 27,501 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Equity. Moreover, Product Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 157,954 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,322 shares to 10,258 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,909 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $468,290 activity. Shares for $425,100 were bought by WELCH M SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 138,200 shares, valued at $23.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,264 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invs accumulated 4,006 shares. 156,967 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,390 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. American Money Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.4% stake. Massachusetts Services Co Ma accumulated 0.68% or 21.38M shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 62,439 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.02% or 551 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clear Street Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 4,823 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 9,946 are held by Acg Wealth. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 651 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

