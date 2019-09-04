Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Position; Foundation Resource Management Decreased Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Position as Stock Price Rose

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 32,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 895,112 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02M, down from 927,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 423,231 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 3073.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 129,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 133,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 428 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 85.83 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Artemis Inv Management Llp has 371,703 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cap Ca stated it has 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fosun Intll owns 100,690 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 29,627 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 17,860 shares. Heathbridge Cap Management has 869,500 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Limited owns 2,550 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 310 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc has 47,308 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 45 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $361.17 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Grp has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Millennium Mngmt holds 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 32,502 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Timucuan Asset Fl has invested 0.44% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Huntington Bancshares stated it has 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 260 were accumulated by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Morgan Stanley owns 7,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Interest Group Inc holds 0% or 15,563 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 469,338 shares. 5,084 are held by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 14,851 shares. 8,590 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 11,568 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 9,600 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 45,403 shares to 382,868 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,370 shares, and cut its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. $425,100 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were bought by WELCH M SCOTT.