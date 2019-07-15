Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to pay $0.30 on Aug 5, 2019; Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International has $51 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is -10.16% below currents $54.54 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. See Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) latest ratings:

Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Lakeland Financial Corp’s current price of $45.99 translates into 0.65% yield. Lakeland Financial Corp’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 63,895 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.56 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 24.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Gavin Michael E sold $227,153. HIATT THOMAS bought $95,886 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $166,672 were sold by DE BATTY JILL A on Tuesday, February 5. 1,991 shares were sold by Steiner Jonathan P, worth $89,974.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

