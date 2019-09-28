Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock Price Declined While Walthausen & Company Cut Holding by $2.09 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Wealthtrust Axiom Has Decreased Holding by $324,262

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 110,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 155,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 38,353 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 1,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,350 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) by 86,950 shares to 262,920 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 22,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. Shares for $20,790 were bought by O’Neill Lisa M on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.24 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $287.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,211 shares to 28,852 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 69,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).