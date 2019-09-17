Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Holding Maintained by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Skylands Capital Lifted Stake by $958,800

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 62,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 186,404 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 123,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 46,052 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 137,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 118,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 1.01M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 71,414 shares to 12,833 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 126,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,601 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 5,142 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 232,122 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 219,314 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 27,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Segall Bryant And Hamill has invested 0.36% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 281,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 15,887 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 2,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Whittier reported 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. 500 shares were bought by O’Neill Lisa M, worth $20,790 on Friday, August 23.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 4,275 shares to 15,740 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,900 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 3,963 shares. 51,268 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability owns 42,737 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc Inc has 133,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 6,817 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 12,862 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 783,430 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Co accumulated 86,640 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.09% or 379,089 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc reported 3,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).