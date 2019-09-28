Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $310,023

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 308,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29M, up from 305,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 7,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 510,391 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 502,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 38,353 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,306 shares to 588,694 shares, valued at $31.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,391 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,275 shares. Zwj Counsel invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.30M shares. Torray Llc accumulated 187,993 shares. 19,771 were reported by Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 3.07% or 5.61 million shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Capital LP holds 373,403 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Long Road Invest Counsel Lc has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,929 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc holds 76,273 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc holds 2.39% or 100,475 shares. 119,127 are held by Arrow Financial. Moreover, Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 1.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30,325 shares to 15,052 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grifols S A Sp Adr (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 14,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,463 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 24,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Stieven Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.1% or 131,707 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 229,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 71,401 were reported by Invesco. First Tru LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 17,755 are held by Systematic Limited Partnership. 888,689 were reported by Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma. Bkd Wealth Lc holds 51,530 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 332,287 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 224,719 shares. 9,600 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 8,089 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd has 219,314 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $468,290 activity. On Friday, August 23 O’Neill Lisa M bought $20,790 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 500 shares.

