Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Its Position; Dupont Capital Management Lowered Its Clorox Company (CLX) Stake by $2.05 Million as Shares Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 12,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 73,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.06M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 31,339 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 9,600 shares. Kennedy Management has invested 0.11% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Schroder Invest Grp holds 212,185 shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 6,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 17,152 shares. Pnc Financial Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 32,502 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Principal Gru Inc owns 11,021 shares. 733,575 were reported by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. 11,568 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,144 shares to 19,910 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate Etf by 51,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $468,290 activity. The insider WELCH M SCOTT bought 10,000 shares worth $425,100.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 14,625 shares. 1,365 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 62,175 shares. 26,438 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 7,401 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. 6,817 are owned by Stephens Ar. Wallace Capital Inc invested in 0.34% or 15,142 shares. Shell Asset Management Co holds 0.13% or 37,539 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) stated it has 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 1,974 shares. U S Investors has 0.56% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Enterprise Financial Ser Corp holds 4,985 shares.