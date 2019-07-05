Lakeland Financial (LKFN) At $46.30 Forms Top; Hightower Advisors Has Cut By $1.79 Million Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) formed multiple top with $48.15 target or 4.00% above today’s $46.30 share price. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has $1.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 34,478 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 22,706 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 699,949 shares with $55.96M value, down from 722,655 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $151.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Abbott Laboratories Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 29,821 shares to 107,287 valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 92,084 shares and now owns 93,384 shares. Invesco India Exchg Tred Fd was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 557,055 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.85% or 13,973 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 47,747 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt invested in 108,795 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has 550,879 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.67% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Creative Planning has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northstar Asset Management Limited holds 3,628 shares. Moreover, America First Invest Llc has 5.56% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 226,729 shares. 62,003 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 10,753 shares stake. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 75,499 shares. Benin invested in 1% or 29,055 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of stock was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of stock or 177,457 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.75M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Lakeland Financial Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 143,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Assoc reported 38 shares stake. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 29,125 shares. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 372,254 shares. State Street Corporation reported 512,717 shares stake. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 454,829 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 17,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,425 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 22 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 154,448 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,630 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 123,514 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $387,913 activity. Shares for $89,974 were sold by Steiner Jonathan P on Wednesday, February 6. $227,153 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were sold by Gavin Michael E. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $95,886 was made by HIATT THOMAS on Thursday, February 7. 3,672 shares valued at $166,672 were sold by DE BATTY JILL A on Tuesday, February 5.