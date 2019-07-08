Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 6.21 N/A 3.24 14.26 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.43 N/A 0.30 56.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TFS Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lakeland Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than TFS Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 1.7% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TFS Financial Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of TFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of TFS Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation -2.47% -2.94% -0.84% 4.45% -4.46% 15.09% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation was more bullish than TFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Lakeland Financial Corporation beats TFS Financial Corporation.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.