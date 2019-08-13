Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)

This is a contrast between Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.63 N/A 3.30 13.94 TCF Financial Corporation 22 1.92 N/A 1.97 10.83

Table 1 demonstrates Lakeland Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lakeland Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lakeland Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TCF Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

TCF Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 25.85% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lakeland Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 84.3%. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 1.1% are TCF Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors TCF Financial Corporation.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.