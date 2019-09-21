Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.90 N/A 3.30 13.94 First Financial Bancorp. 24 4.28 N/A 2.07 12.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, First Financial Bancorp. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of First Financial Bancorp. is $29, which is potential 17.36% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of First Financial Bancorp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors First Financial Bancorp.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.