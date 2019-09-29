Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 44 1.35 24.44M 3.30 13.94 Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 0.64 25.16M 1.19 12.32

Table 1 highlights Lakeland Financial Corporation and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Farmers National Banc Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lakeland Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Farmers National Banc Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 56,042,192.16% 15.7% 1.7% Farmers National Banc Corp. 178,566,359.12% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lakeland Financial Corporation and Farmers National Banc Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Farmers National Banc Corp. is $16, which is potential 10.34% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares and 38.3% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares. About 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Farmers National Banc Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Farmers National Banc Corp.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors Farmers National Banc Corp.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.