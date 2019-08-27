Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Contrasting side by side

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.55 N/A 3.30 13.94 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.25 N/A 2.37 13.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lakeland Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Peoples Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than Peoples Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lakeland Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation was more bullish than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.