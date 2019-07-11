Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lakeland Financial Corporation has 74% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.2% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lakeland Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.30% 1.70% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lakeland Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation N/A 46 14.26 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

Lakeland Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Lakeland Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

The potential upside of the rivals is 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lakeland Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation -2.47% -2.94% -0.84% 4.45% -4.46% 15.09% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. In other hand, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lakeland Financial Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.