Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stake Upped by Banc Funds Co Llc; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose, Essex Financial Services Has Raised Its Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 286,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 260,959 shares traded or 62.28% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $278.62. About 77,648 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) by 45,509 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,485 shares, and cut its stake in Standard Avb Financial Corp..

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPDATE 1-Newmont Goldcorp resumes operations at PeÃ±asquito gold mine in Mexico – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:LBAI – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highlands Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.; Parties Announce Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lakeland Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc invested in 37,827 shares. Texas-based Moody Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 162,849 shares. 2.70 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 9,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds accumulated 1.42 million shares or 1.58% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 59,348 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 13,091 shares. Biondo Advsr Ltd stated it has 41,750 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,056 shares. Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Corp Ct reported 2.32 million shares. Jcsd Cap Ltd invested in 1.07% or 97,162 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 16,041 are owned by Citigroup.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Blair William And Il stated it has 1.58M shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Allstate invested in 1,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 51,800 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% stake. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc invested 4.35% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Wendell David Associates invested in 28,055 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Grp reported 200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 322,447 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 26,310 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs stated it has 0.39% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 36,075 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,358 shares to 20,514 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,700 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH).