Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Stake by $595,560; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $24.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23 million, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 682,270 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CALL ENDS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 63,716 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares to 114,423 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has 2.32M shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 66,331 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 294,319 shares. D E Shaw & Co invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 26,521 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 162,849 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 30,059 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 267,822 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc holds 0% or 55,755 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 363,770 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 17,833 are owned by Connors Investor.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,777 shares to 940,778 shares, valued at $76.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 122,608 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 126,873 shares. Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.87 million shares. Coatue Limited Co accumulated 0% or 5,837 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 11,800 are held by Numerixs. California State Teachers Retirement holds 109,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 27,388 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 37 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 16,823 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP reported 3.65M shares. Tig Advsr Ltd Llc reported 64,950 shares stake.