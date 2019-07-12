Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Market Value Declined While Brown Advisory Raised Stake by $444,724; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 31,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 63,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 89,052 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 77,204 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $38.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 20,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,603 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 8,500 shares. 1.02M are owned by State Street Corp. Kistler reported 4,363 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 41,102 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Glenmede Tru Na has 250 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl invested in 8,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Moreover, Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 11,195 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs stated it has 19,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Financial Bank Corp owns 15,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 2.32M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc has 110,709 shares. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 15,878 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 69 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64B for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.